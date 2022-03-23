CSU Trustees vote to remove SAT and ACT tests from admissions

CALIFORNIA (KION-TV)-- The CSU Board of Trustees unanimously approved a resolution to amend Title 5 of California's Code of Regulations to remove SAT and ACT standardized tests for undergraduate admissions.

"This decision aligns with the California State University's continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds," said Acting Chancellor Steve Relyea. “In essence, we are eliminating our reliance on a high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success."

The Cal State Students Association and the Academic Senate of the California State University have both supported the amendment to Title 5 to discontinue the SAT and ACT.

The university suspended tests score from 2021 to 2023 due to the pandemic and to help prevent harmful impacts for students.