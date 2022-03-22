Defending her record, Jackson back for 3rd day of hearings

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is returning to the Senate for a third day of hearings. She is facing senators again Wednesday morning as Republicans try to paint her as soft on crime and Democrats herald the historic nature of her nomination to become the first Black woman on the high court. On Tuesday, Jackson responded to GOP concerns and highlighted her empathetic style on the bench. The committee’s Republicans, several of whom have their eyes on the presidency, tried to brand her — and Democrats in general — as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.