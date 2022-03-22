Authorities renew efforts to find missing Fernley woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in northern Nevada are holding news conference to renew efforts to find an 18-year-old woman last seen outside a Walmart, where a man with a mask and hoodie got into her car. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday said they continue to search for Naomi Irion of Fernley, who has been missing for over a week. Store surveillance video showed a man approach the driver’s side of Irion’s car before dawn March 12. The video appeared to show that he said or did something to make her move over before he got in and drove away. An evening candlelight vigil for Irion is also planned for Tuesday.