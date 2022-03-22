Alisal Greening, Beautification and Safety Project to revitalize community

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The "Alisal Greening, Beautification and Safety Project" was presented to community members Tuesday.

It's one of 300 projects that Caltrans Clean California Local Grant Program approved of.

"I grew up in this area. So to be able to see investment done in this area means everything," said Salinas City Councilmember Orlando Osornio. "I knocked on doors. That's the reason that I walked every single day. That's the reason I spoke with residents because I wanted to be contributing to that. I wanted to be a part of those improvements."

Improvements include litter cleanup, planting drought-tolerant vegetation and trees, a bioswale, wayfinding signage, a gateway monument, banners and murals, permeable pavers, sidewalk art highlighting safe routes through the neighborhoods and education programming to foster a safe, clean, connected, and accessible environment.

All proposed improvements will be along the E. Alisal Street corridor, the commercial heart of the area, along with an added five miles of decorated sidewalk routes connecting the corridor to seven schools, two parks and community amenities like the Breadbox Recreation Center.

All mural and sidewalk art will be designed by local artists.