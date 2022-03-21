Motorcyclist dead after crash on Blanco Road in Salinas, traffic blocked off eastbound

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Our reporter on the scene says eastbound traffic is blocked off on Blanco Road near West Alisal Street due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

According to CHP, a car traveling west on Blanco Road made a Uturn and hit a motorcyclist and drove off.

There were reports of the driver of the car maneuvering recklessly.

CHP said they were able to find the driver of the vehicle and detain them at a separate location.

This is an ongoing story and more details will be released as they become available.