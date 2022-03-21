Marina Fire Department put out structure fire

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Marina Fire Department put out a structure fire on Sunday morning at around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived at a fully involved garage fire which spread to a car in a carport and into a living space and attic.

The fire spread throughout the home and threatened neighbors' homes.





The residents of the home evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Shortly after firefighters arrived they were able to get a knock down on the fire.

Marina Fire said remember to sleep with your door closed because the room with the closed door in the house suffered no smoke damage.