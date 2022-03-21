Cab driver in danger of losing vision after attacked by couple

By WABC Staff

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) — An attack on a cab driver left him in danger of losing vision in one eye.

The relatives of victim Carlos Infante gathered Sunday outside Bronx Lebanon Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

They say a couple hit Infante in the eye and the head early Thursday morning when he arrived to pick them up on Webster Avenue.

They also stole about $600 in cash.

There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to the couple’s arrest.

