ASEAN envoy for Myanmar crisis arrives on first mission

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Cambodia’s foreign minister arrived Monday in Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw on his mission as a special regional envoy seeking to facilitate peacemaking in the fellow Southeast Asian nation. Myanmar was plunged into an extended violent political crisis after the army seized power last year. Prak Sokhonn is representing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which last April reached a consensus on Myanmar that stresses stressing dialogue, humanitarian assistance and an end to violence. Myanmar is one of ASEAN’s 10 members. Its ruling military council has delayed implementation of ASEAN’s plan, even as the country has slipped into a situation that U.N. experts have characterized as a civil war.