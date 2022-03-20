Whalefest Monterey wraps up two-day symposium

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) Marine experts say they were "edutaining" crowds during the 12th Annual Whalefest that returned in-person this year.

In 2022, NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries will be celebrating its 50th anniversary of ocean protection and the 30th anniversary of the local Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

The two-day symposium was held just steps away from the wharf at Heritage Harbor.

Panel of experts were in attendance to educate people about the marine species that live in Monterey Bay's sanctuary.

On Saturday, Peggy Stap, Executive Director, Marine Life Studies talked about the Whale Entanglement Team (WET) ®, the anatomy of a whale rescue response, updates on recent entanglements, and Marine Life Studies’ lost and abandoned fishing gear removal project. Peggy’s presentation was followed by Dr. Matt Savoca from Hopkins Marine Station at Stanford University who talked about Baleen whale prey consumption and its effects on marine ecosystems. Dr. Dan Fernandez from CSUMB will describe coastal fog, its importance to regional ecosystems, and its role in (and how it may be affected by) processes associated with climate change.

Some 22 non-profits come together to put on the event.