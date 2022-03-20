Two killed, including 16-year-old, in Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Two people have died following a three-car crash that happened just before midnight on Saturday, according to Watsonville Police.

Police say the driver of a 2016 Nissan Sentra was speeding and ran a red light at Green Valley Road and Pennsylvania Drive, crashing into a Chevy pickup just before 11:30 p.m. The Chevy then collided with a Honda.

Police say the 20-year-old driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead on the scene, while a 16-year-old passenger died after being taken to a hospital. A second 20-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital but is expected to fully recover.

Both drivers of the Chevy and Honda had minor to no injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of this crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Watsonville Police.