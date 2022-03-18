Vaccine requirements for indoor mega-events to end in April for California

CALIFORNIA, (KION-TV)-- California Public Health announces an end to vaccine requirements for indoor mega-events come the beginning of April.

Proof of vaccination and or a negative COVID-19 test will be lifted and be moved to a strong recommendation.

Mask mandates will be followed according to current CDPH guidelines.

This applies to any venue, regardless of capacity and there will also be no social distancing restrictions for attendees.

CDPH defines mega-events as a venue that hosts crowds greater than 1,000 (indoors) and more than 10,000 (outdoors).

To find out more visit the CDPH website guidelines here.