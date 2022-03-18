Jets assistant coach charged with DUI in New Jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say Jets assistant coach John Benton has been charged with driving under the influence in New Jersey after being pulled over for a vehicle violation. A New Jersey State Police spokesperson says Benton was suspected of being under the influence late Thursday while driving a Lincoln Navigator in Morris County. He was released pending a future court date. A New York Jets spokesperson said “We are aware of the situation and have no further comment.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 58-year-old Benton had hired an attorney. Benton oversees the Jets’ offensive line and running game.