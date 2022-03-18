4-alarm fire burning in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Clara County Fire issued an advisory for areas of Campbell and Los Gatos due to a four-alarm fire in a vacant building on Friday.

The fire is burning in a three-story, 50,000-square-foot building on Dell Avenue and Knowles Drive.

Santa Clara County Fire said that at 10:17 a.m. several roads were closed in the area.

Friday afternoon, officials said units on scene were in "defensive mode," with firefighters fighting the fire from the outside of the building.

Fire officials said the fire will continue to burn for some time, and smoke is visible throughout the Bay Area in addition to negatively affecting the air quality of the immediate area near the fire.

The Santa Clara County Parks said that Los Gatos Creek Trail has been closed in both directions due to the fire

Santa Clara County Fire issued an advisory for several zones in Campbell and Los Gatos due to the fire.

No evacuation orders, warnings, or shelter in place orders are in effect.