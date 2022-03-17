UN’s new Afghanistan mandate focuses on equality, inclusion

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a robust mandate for its political mission in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover last August. It authorizes the mission to promote gender equality, the empowerment of women and girls, the human rights of all Afghans, and an inclusive and representative government. The Norwegian-drafted resolution was adopted by a vote of 14-0 on Thursday, with Russia abstaining. Norway’s U.N. ambassador said the council sent a clear message that the mission “has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and in supporting Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty.”