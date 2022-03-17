Is Deltacron is making its way to the U.S?

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Covid cases are low in the U.S. but could the new BA.2 Deltacron variant change that?

This subvariant suggests that its a mix between the Delta and Omicron variants.

Santa Cruz hasn't detected Deltacron in its county but Monterey County has confirmed two cases.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Nearly half of European countries have recorded increases in cases in the past week.

China has also seen a flare up in cases and have forced 30 million people to go into lockdown.

Trends have shown that when outbreaks happen in other countries, it only takes a few weeks for the U.S. to follow in suit.

