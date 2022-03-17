Caltrans clears encampment near Seaside off Fremont Boulevard

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans was out near Highway 1 off the Fremont Boulevard ramp on Thursday in their continued work to clean up encampments and trash along Highway 1.

This was one of several encampment cleanups planned for the week.

Seven encampments in total near Monterey, Seaside and Carmel are expected to be cleaned.

An encampment was cleared along Highway 1 off Munras Avenue earlier this week, according to Caltrans.





Caltrans said that they identified these locations by what areas posed the greatest hazard to public safety.

The County went to these locations and offered services and housing for those illegally camping.

After, a notice was given in these areas for illegal occupants to leave within 72 hours.

Caltrans said they didn't notice any people still living in the encampment area, but successfully managed to pick up lots of litter.

CHP oversaw the project to provide traffic control and in the case of needed safety enforcement.