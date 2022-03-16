Salinas tow company owner pleads no contest to unlawfully towing

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney said that the owner of a salinas tow company pleaded no contest to five felony counts of unlawfully taking vehicles.

On March 9, 2022, Marco Damian, owner of MD Towing, pleaded not guilty to a string of charges for taking vehicles without the consent of their owners, violating Vehicle Code section 10851.

The plea was taken by the judge.

Damian will also have to pay approximately $4,575 in victim restitution.

Damian has not been sentenced but could face a maximum of 5 years and 8 months in jail.

In California, it is prohibited for a towing company or an affiliate of a towing company, to authorize its own tows, except in narrowly prescribed circumstances such as when a vehicle is parked in a fire lane or is blocking the entrance or exit of a private property.