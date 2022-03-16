Salinas man guilty of molesting 4 children, faces 110 years to life in prison

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County District Attorney said a Salinas man was found guilty of several child molestation charges on March 15.

Alfredo Ramirez, 49, was found guilty on seven counts of molesting four child victims, with three counts of using a minor to create child porn and one count of possession of child porn.

In August of 2018, a 5-year-old victim said Ramirez, a family member, took photos of her genitals while she slept in bed.

Salinas Police took over the investigation and looked through Ramirez's phone and found three videos of the reporting victim on the phone.

During the investigation reports were found of Ramirez sexually assaulting other victims.

A second victim reported that between 1995-1996, Ramirez had sexually assaulted her at a public pool in Salinas when she was 12-13 years old.

A third victim said that Ramirez assaulted her once in 1995-1996 when she was 11-year-old at his home in Salinas.

A fourth victim claimed that Ramirez sexually assaulted her several times between 1995-1996 when she was eight or 9-years-old.

Ramirez will be sentenced on April 12 of 2022and faces 110 years to life in state prison and must register as a sex offender for life.