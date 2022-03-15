Proud Boys leader charged in Jan. 6 plot jailed until trial

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — A leader in the far-right Proud Boys extremist group will remain jailed until his trial on charges that he remotely led a plot to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. A magistrate judge in Miami cited the danger that prosecutors say Henry “Enrique” Tarrio poses to the community. Though he wasn’t at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors say Tarrio created the leadership structure, organized the group of men and directed them to the Capitol. Tarrio’s attorney evidence against his client was weak and that Tarrio didn’t instruct anyone to go into the Capitol building.