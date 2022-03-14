Salinas Firefighters climb 69 flights of stairs for Leukemia research

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Sunday five Salinas Firefighters completed the 31st annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb at the Columbia Tower in Seattle, Washington.

Shane VanderVeen, Dave Furey, Chris Knapp, Jesus Ramirez and Sean Valenzuela all went to Seattle to climb 69 flights of stairs in their full gear.

The climb was part of a fundraiser with firefighters from all over the world who raise money to help with finding a cure and to help those suffering from Leukemia and Lymphoma.





The Salinas Firefighters raised $6,756 this year.

"We are happy to be a part of this event and we stand in support of all those suffering from these diseases, and honor all those we have lost to cancer," said the fire department.