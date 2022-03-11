Salinas, Gilroy natives make SJ Earthquake’s second-team roster

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Salinas and Gilroy native have made the San Jose Earthquake's second-team roster on Friday.

According to the MLS, "Established in June by Major League Soccer, MLS NEXT Pro is a new professional men’s soccer league that will begin its inaugural season in March 2022. Committed to driving a new era of North American soccer, MLS NEXT Pro will offer new opportunities to players, coaches, referees, and sports business professionals."

The Earthquakes II signed Jerry Ayson born in Sept of 2001 in Salinas.

The 5'8 forward played for Mexico’s Monarcas Morelia and represented the United States at the U16 and U18 levels.

He joined the Quakes Academy in 2019.

The Earthquakes II also signed goalkeeper Eric De La Cerda.

The Gilroy native was born in June of 2021 and previously played for Reno 1868 F.C.