Nick Cannon speaks out on his talk show being canceled

“The Nick Cannon Show” will finish out its first season but will not return for a second.

On Thursday Cannon spoke about his talk show cancellation, calling it the “business” part television.

“It’s interesting. This is show business and the biggest word is business,” he said. “I show up each and every day, bright and early to give you a show and I am also a business man This has been a dream come true. I want to expand and elevate. We ain’t going nowhere but it’s about broadening my audience. You have become my family. Thank you. We laugh together, we cry together, we pray together. I do what I can and we let God do what I can’t.”

He assured viewers he will finish out the season with more shows and said he’s always got something in the works.

“This isn’t the last show,” he said. “We have a month of shows that’s going to be on. This has been a blessing and dream come true. Thank you for letting me come into your homes. I always have something coming!”

“The Nick Cannon Show” is scheduled to end in May.

