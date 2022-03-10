WATCH: Stockton ‘candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery

STOCKTON, Calif (KION-TV)-- Stockton Police are looking for four armed robbers after one of them posed as a candy salesman to get into a person's home.

On Monday on the 10300 block of Joplin Lane, just before 2 p.m., a 39-year-old woman answered the door to who she believed was a candy salesman.

The man was wearing a medical face mask and was holding a large box of candy bars, according to a video released by Stockton Police.

The woman then gave the false salesman cash and was greeted by three other men with ski masks, armed with guns and running towards her front door.

According to Stockton Police, the victim was told to get on the floor from her robbers as they stole personal belongings and ran off.

According to Ring security footage in the neighborhood, there were several other doors the robbers knocked on before they landed at their victim's home.

“At that moment, nothing was going through my head, I just thought they were someone selling candy,” said a neighbor.

The neighborhood was described by multiple neighbors as being safe. This crime is an anomaly, according to James Johnson, who lived in the development for seven years.

“These kids had hit the whole block,” Johnson said, explaining he alerted neighbors to the various attempts caught on Ring videos near his home.

The suspects are being described as three Asian male adults and a Black male adult, according to police.

They drove off in a black SUV, and Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.