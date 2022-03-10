New Mexico terror trial in limbo years after compound raid

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A federal judge is evaluating the mental health of a woman charged with kidnapping, firearms and terrorism-related counts nearly four years after authorities arrested her and four other adults from an extended family at a squalid New Mexico compound while recovered the remains of a 3-year-old boy. Courtroom deliberations about Haitian national Jany Leveille and her mental health Thursday were sealed from public view to consider whether she is able to understand the charges against her. An FBI agent has testified that Leveille’s two teenage sons said they were trained with firearms in preparation for a religious resurrection that would spur attacks against the government.