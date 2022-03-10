Highway 1 to close at Bixby Bridge

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV) Starting Monday, March 28, Bixby Bridge will be closed along Highway 1 for four nights. This is part of repairs that were started in July 2021 to fix the concrete on the bridge structure.

READ MORE: Overnight closures on Highway 1 near Bixby Bridge to begin in mid-July

Overnight closure will be from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday, March 28 to Thursday, March 31. Caltrans said there will be no detour for this closure and traffic control will direct motorists to return along Highway 1 in the direction from which they came. However, there will be signs warning drivers before the closure.

The schedule will depend if there's rain or wind that could affect the equipment. Because of the large crane and other heavy equipment, Caltrans said the roadway would take at least 30 minutes to reopen for emergency vehicle

In case of an emergency requiring travel across the Bixby Bridge during the hours of the closures, residents and all travelers are advised to call 911.