Card skimmer found in Capitola ATM

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Capitola Police Officers found a card skimmer at an ATM on Monday at Comerica Bank.

Officers went to 1960 41st Avenue for reports of employees finding a skimming device while servicing an ATM.

While investigating, employees found out that an unknown subject placed the skimming device on Saturday, March 4, at around 2:12 a.m.

Capitola Police is continuing its investigation and is conducting a follow-up with Comercia Corporate Security.