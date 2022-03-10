Canadian military copter crashes, injuring 2 crew members

GANDER, Newfoundland (AP) — Canadian officials say a military search and rescue helicopter has crashed at an airbase in Newfoundland during a training exercise, injuring two of the six crew members. The Royal Canadian Air Force said in a series of tweets Thursday that the aircraft was conducting “hovering maneuvers” at the Gander airport, which is next to the airbase. Officials declined to comment on the condition of the two crew members who were hospitalized.