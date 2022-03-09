Marina man gets 16 years in prison for attempted murder, arson and stalking

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man who pleaded no contest on felony charges of attempted murder, arson, domestic violence and stalking was sentenced Wednesday in Monterey County Superior Court.

James Robert Campbell, of Marina, was sentenced to 16 years and four months to be served in the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation, according to the Monterey County District Attorney Jeannie Pacioni.

Campbell pleaded no contest to attempted murder with special allegations that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on his victim and that he committed the crime while out on bail.

Now that he has tallied a third strike after being convicted, Campbell must register as an arsonist for his whole life.

His latest conviction stems from a relationship he began with his victim in March of 2019.

On May 1 of 2020, Campbell was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against his partner but remained out of custody.

Pacioni said on May 18 of 2020, he was charged with first-degree residential burglary for entering his partner's home and stealing her keys.

He bailed out and proceeded to stalk his victim between May 28 and July 12, committing several more crimes against her, according to Pacioni.

The crimes were breaking and entering her residence, assaulting and battering her, and following her vehicle with his own and purposefully striking her vehicle during the pursuit.

Campbell's violence often would escalate when he found a male friend of the victim at her residence.

As to the male friend Campbell's crimes include battery, arson for setting the man's vehicle on fire, and attempted murder for striking the male in the head with a crowbar on July 12, 2020, causing him to suffer severe and permanent injury.

Campbell admitted to various of these crimes to investigating offices and while using the phone in Monterey County Jail, according to law officials.

When in custody he was also involved in a violent assault against a fellow inmate, to which he also pleaded no contest.