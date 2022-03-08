People could still feel the pain at the pump well into the summer months

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - Gas prices continue to go up because of the conflict in Russia and Ukraine.

KION spoke to Professor Brad Barbeau, an entrepreneurship and economic professor at Cal State Monterey Bay. He explained while the U.S. doesn't heavily rely on Russia for oil and gas, it takes time for other counties to increase their output.

Barbeau said a little bit of shutdown can have a large impact on prices in the shortrun.

According to the Federation of Tax Administration, California's gas tax is 51.1 cents.

