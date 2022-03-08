Multiple small fires in Central Park send smoke billowing

NEW YORK (AP) — Plumes of white smoke from multiple small brush fires went spiraling up from the northern end of New York City’s Central Park on Tuesday, and authorities said they were investigating the possibility that arson was to blame. Firefighters responded to a wooded section of the park at around 1:30 p.m. Video posted to social media showed smoke drifting above the trees over a broad area. Multiple pockets of fire were extinguished and there were no injuries. Fire Department spokesman Jim Long told multiple news outlets that investigators suspected the fires were intentionally set.