Audit: Teachers without licenses taught at some charters

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state audit findings say teachers who lacked proper accreditation taught at charter schools in Seattle and Tacoma, in violation of state rules. KUOW reports the audit found that Seattle schools Summit Sierra and Summit Atlas, and Summit Olympus in Tacoma, received nearly $4 million in funding related to the positions, which may now need to be repaid. The Washington State Auditor’s Office made the discovery during routine 2019-2020 school year accountability audits of the schools, which are the Washington locations of a California-based charter school network. In a formal response to the audit findings, an attorney for Summit Public Schools challenged all of them, and the state’s repayment calculations.