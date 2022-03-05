Mexico prosecutor apparently recorded trying to jail in-laws

By MARK STEVENSON

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A newly released series of recordings appears to show Mexico’s attorney general cursing about a Supreme Court justice who won’t agree with his demand to keep the prosecutor’s in-laws locked in prison. A voice identified as that of Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero is heard insulting his niece and asking an assistant how they can use appeals to avoid her release. The recordings suggest Gertz Manero got an advance copy of a Supreme Court opinion that apparently recommended freeing his niece. It also would show him engaged in a personal vendetta to punish his brother’s wife’s family, whom he blamed for letting his brother die.