UN official urges Libyans to work towards elections

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N.’s top official for Libya has urged the country’s divided factions to refrain from violence and agree on a framework for the future. Libya is being pulled apart again, with two rival governments claiming power after tentative steps towards unity in the past year following a decade of civil war. The U.N. official on Friday invited Libyan lawmakers to appoint 12 members to a committee that will work to overcome the political deadlock. That’s according to a tweet she posted on Friday. Libya was meant to hold elections late last year, but the vote never materialized.