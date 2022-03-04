Signaling a shift, ‘Drive My Car’ rides into the Oscars

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Drive My Car” is a three-hour Japanese drama in which the opening credits don’t even arrive until 40 minutes in. And yet it’s risen to Hollywood’s highest summit. “Drive My Car” is nominated for four Oscars, including best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay. The first Japanese film ever nominated for best picture, “Drive My Car” shatters the mold of the traditional Oscar contender. Yet it’s also less of an anomaly than it seems. Series like the small-screen sensation “Squid Game” have showed that subtitles aren’t nearly the hurdle they once were. The film academy also has recently welcomed waves of new international members. Once distant movie realms have grown closer.