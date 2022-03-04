Malian army reports 27 soldiers dead in attack on camp

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s state broadcaster says at least 27 soldiers have been killed after Islamic militants attacked a military camp in the central part of the country. The announcement late Friday carried by ORTM also said that 21 others were seriously wounded. The attack on Friday took place near the town of Mondoro in central Mali. It marked the deadliest assault on the military in months and comes amid growing fears that jihadis will regain territory as French forces leave. The French military had been in Mali since 2013, playing a critical role in fighting Islamic extremism. France now says its withdrawal from its former colony will take place over the next six months.