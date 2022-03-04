Hollister mail and identity theft arrest uncovers over 30 victims

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Friday morning search of a woman at a local hotel room unveiled "mounds" of stolen identification cards, mail, checks and other items, according to the Hollister Police Department.

Anna Borup, 34, tried to pay for a hotel room with a suspicious credit card at around 7 a.m. and police were alerted.

Borup was arrested and taken to San Benito County jail after a search of her belongings revealed stolen property, according to police.

A team of detectives, property personnel and patrol staff sifted through the belongings and found items stolen from burglaries in Salinas and from a stolen vehicle investigation in Monterey.

Borup is facing seven felony charges and multiple misdemeanor charges.

Over 30 victims have been identified from 13 jurisdictions ranging from San Diego to San Francisco.

Federal Postal Inspectors have been asked to help with the investigation as more victims have yet to be indentified.