A ‘Fresh’ turn for Sebastian Stan in a dark romance

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

It may only be March, but Sebastian Stan is already having a big year with his transformational, tattooed turn as Tommy Lee in “Pam & Tommy” and as a possibly too-good-to-be-true boyfriend in “Fresh,” both of which are available on Hulu. Stan may be best known for his Marvel association — he’s played Captain America’s frenemy Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier for over a decade now. But he’s also been amassing an impressive list of co-stars and directors over the past 20 years. He’s always readily taken smaller parts for the opportunity to work with people like Jonathan Demme or Darren Aronofsky.