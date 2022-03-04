Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:09 AM

A ‘Fresh’ turn for Sebastian Stan in a dark romance

KION

By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer

It may only be March, but Sebastian Stan is already having a big year with his transformational, tattooed turn as Tommy Lee in “Pam & Tommy” and as a possibly too-good-to-be-true boyfriend in “Fresh,” both of which are available on Hulu. Stan may be best known for his Marvel association — he’s played Captain America’s frenemy Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier for over a decade now. But he’s also been amassing an impressive list of co-stars and directors over the past 20 years. He’s always readily taken smaller parts for the opportunity to work with people like Jonathan Demme or Darren Aronofsky.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content