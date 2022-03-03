Skip to Content
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid

MGN

By DYLAN LOVANAssociated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)-- A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended with Breonna Taylor’s death.

The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of endangering neighbors when he fired through sliding-glass side doors and a window of Taylor’s apartment.

