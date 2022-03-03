Caretaker arrested in Morgan Hill for abusing 18-month-old

Morgan Hill, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A woman was arrested for the abuse of an 18-month-old child on Feb. 25 that caused brain hemorrhaging to the child, according to police.

Amy Christine Jones, 45, was taken into custody and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police said they responded to the 500 block of E. Central Avenue at around 12:35 p.m. to investigate reports of an unresponsive toddler.

MHPD arrived and found an unconscious toddler, with visible injuries on several parts of its body that had shallow breathing.

The child was taken to Valley Medical Center for treatment and it was found it had suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Jones is being charged with child abuse with great bodily injury and inflicting injury upon a child.