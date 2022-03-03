Anna Netrebko out of Met Opera over her support of Putin

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from her future engagements at the Metropolitan Opera rather than repudiate her support for Russian President Vladimir Putin, costing the company one of its top singers and best box-office draws. Peter Gelb, Met Opera’s general manager, says it’s “a great artistic loss for the Met.” But with what’s happening in Ukraine, Gelb said there was ”no way forward.” Gelb had said Sunday that the Met would not engage artists who support Putin. Netrebko, a 50-year-old from Krasnodar, received the People’s Artist of Russia honor from Putin in 2008.