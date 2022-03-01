Arizona man gets 5 years in prison in restaurant fraud case

PHOENIX (AP) — A Scottsdale businessman has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy and tax evasion charges in a scheme that federal authorities said defrauded victims including property developers in country music-themed restaurant projects. Court records say Frank Capri was sentenced last Thursday by U.S. District Judge John J Tuchi to concurrent sentences on each coun. A plea agreement says Capri must pay up to $18 million of restitution to developers and other victims in fraudulent activity that included inflating project expenses to increase fees paid to him and siphoning off money for personal expenses.