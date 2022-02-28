Glitzier combine could help NFL make decision on host city

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — This week’s stodgy, old NFL scouting combine is going Hollywood. The sound of silence will be replaced by music as players work out inside. Results and interviews will appear on the stadium’s video boards. Fans even will be encouraged to cheer. Whether all these changes signal a dramatically different future for the league’s second-biggest offseason event remains unclear. But after a one-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the combine is back in Indianapolis — perhaps for the final time.