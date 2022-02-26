At least 10 dead in Indonesia earthquake as search continues

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Search efforts are continuing in the hardest-hit areas of Indonesia’s Sumatra island after a strong earthquake there killed 10 people, injured nearly 400 and left thousands displaced. Rescuers retrieved two more bodies late Saturday from the rubble of homes toppled by the magnitude 6.2 earthquake that hit West Sumatra province on Friday morning. Rescuers are still searching for four villagers believed to be buried under tons of mud that tumbled down from the surrounding hills triggered by the quake. At least 388 were people injured by the quake whose tremors were felt as far away as Malaysia and Singapore. More than 13,000 people fled their homes to temporary shelters and over 1,400 houses and buildings damaged.