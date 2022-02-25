Tractor-trailer bottoms out, blocking busy Duluth roadway

By CATHERINE CATOURA

DULUTH, Georgia (WGCL) — A tractor-trailer that bottomed out in Duluth caused major delays for the commuters in the area Friday morning.

Authorities reported that both directions of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Pleasant Hill Road were blocked due to the incident.

Duluth Police say the tractor-trailer which bottomed out while attempting to enter the Peachtree Hills Shopping center.

