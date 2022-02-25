Guilty verdict reached in 2020 Hollister stabbing murder

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A San Benito County Superior Court jury reached a guilty verdict in the murder of a man that occurred on Dec. 30, 2020.

Manuel Campa was found guilty of the crimes against Christopher Jacobs (32) on Wednesday.

Christopher Jacobs. Photo courtesy of Hollister Police Department.

Police arrived to a report of a vehicle crash on Monterey Street near downtown.

The driver was found still and unresponsive in his vehicle and later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Christopher drove off after being stabbed in the downtown area and crashed a few blocks away.