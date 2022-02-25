Former Oakland A’s player to host baseball clinic in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Former Major League Baseball pitcher Ernie Comacho is set to host a baseball clinic on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The clinic will be hosted at Gene Robertson Park on Skyway Boulevard in Salinas.

Age breakdown:

Ages 4-6 starts from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m

Ages 7-8 starts from 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Ages 9-10 starts from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ages 11-14 starts from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Breakfast burritos, hot dog meals and tri-tip sandwich meals will be available for purchase.

A portion of the profits will be donated to Salinas American Little League.

According to Comacho, the American Little League is struggling to stay afloat.

As a part of the Ernie Comacho Foundation, former players and coaches will arrive and help to hone kids' skill sets.