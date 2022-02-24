Skip to Content
Live Oak attempted catalytic converter theft caught on camera

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A viewer sent a video of an attempted catalytic converter theft that occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The viewer attempted to confront the suspect and asked them, "What are you doing?" underneath a car.

The suspect then got in their vehicle and drove off in a pickup truck.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed this attempted theft happened in the Live Oak area.

Deputies are still trying to identify the suspect.

