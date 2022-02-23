Salinas gas prices hit a record high

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas hit a new record for highest gas price in history Wednesday — at $4.820 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA.

The national average price continues to go up but remains far below most of California at $3.535. The California average is slightly lower than Salinas, at $4.752 per gallon.

While the Golden State has always been hit hard with gas prices, AAA says in the most recent months it's gotten even worse for several reasons.

The country is still dealing with inflation stemming from the economic recovery of the pandemic. But there is also the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine — Russia is the third-largest oil producer in the world, and with supply being disrupted it is putting upward pressure on the crude oil price.