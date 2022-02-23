Capitola hit and run suspect turns themselves in

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Capitola Police arrested a man after they turned themselves in following reports of him pointing a gun at a vehicle and crashing into properties near 46th Avenue and Grace Street.

Sometime on the weekend of Feb. 18, witnesses told police that two occupants of a vehicle that lost control and crashed into a couple of residential properties fled on foot.

One of the occupants of the vehicle flagged down police and told officers he knew the driver.

They said the driver began driving erratically over an argument about money and that he locked the vehicle and wouldn't let them out.

A records check of the vehicle found the registered owner of the vehicle was the suspect the victim mentioned.

Photo courtesy of Capitola Police Department.

The suspect called 911 and admitted to his crimes and an officer met him in Santa Cruz to arrest them.

He was booked on charges of DUI, hit and run and kidnapping.

Officers were able to verify that a firearm was not involved in the incident.