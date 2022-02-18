Daunte Wright’s mother angered by Potter’s smiling mug shot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A prison intake photo of Kim Potter that showed her smiling widely after she was convicted of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death flared up at her sentencing. Wright’s mother Katie told the court that it was one of several things that made her doubt that Potter was genuinely sorry for his death. Defense attorney Paul Engh said no disrespect was intended and Potter was simply doing as instructed by the prison staff. Potter, who is white, had said that she mixed up her gun and her Taser when she shot the young Black man last April in suburban Minneapolis. Judge Regina Chu on Friday sentenced Potter to two years, well below prosecutors’ request, saying that mitigating factors warranted it.